XML Financial LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 18,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

NYSE:VZ opened at $44.45 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

