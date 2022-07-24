ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Barclays cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $259,892.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,317 shares of company stock worth $10,858,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.