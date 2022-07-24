Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (ZWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $35,853.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,491.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $26,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,042.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $35,853.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $12,198,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

