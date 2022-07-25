132,068 Shares in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,038,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $539,528.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at $25,082,502.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $138,100.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,957.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,082,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $31.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Articles

