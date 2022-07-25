14,836 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,974,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $119.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average is $133.71. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ferguson from £136.50 ($163.18) to £130 ($155.41) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ferguson from £140 ($167.36) to £114 ($136.28) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($137.18) to £103.65 ($123.91) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,535.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

