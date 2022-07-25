17,291 Shares in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Performance

Fortis stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.10.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

