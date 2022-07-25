21,639 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,639 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,743.63.

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $48.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

