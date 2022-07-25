29,473 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,473 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SNV opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.