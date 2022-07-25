67,074 Shares in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Edge Capital Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Runway Growth Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,441,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RWAY shares. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Insider Activity

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,604 shares in the company, valued at $582,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries.

Featured Stories

