7,940 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Visa by 2,591.4% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 36,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Visa by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 99,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $213.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.65. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

