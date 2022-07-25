8,656 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $167,974,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $88,439,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTE opened at $49.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.58) to €59.00 ($59.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.57) to €59.00 ($59.60) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

