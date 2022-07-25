89 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Booking by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Booking by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,855,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 195,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,710,000 after acquiring an additional 56,781 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 1.1 %

BKNG opened at $1,809.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,976.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,177.76. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 146.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,690.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

