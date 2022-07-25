ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,075 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Down 0.6 %

ABB stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07.

ABB Cuts Dividend

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.