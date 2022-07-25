Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,468,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $55.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

