Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.0 %

APD opened at $234.56 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.73.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

