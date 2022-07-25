Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Decreased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.39.

NYSE BABA opened at $100.61 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $206.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.70. The stock has a market cap of $272.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

