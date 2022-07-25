Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Cut to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $33.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 22,474 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.