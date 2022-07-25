Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

