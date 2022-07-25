American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $94.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

