American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.