Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,331,445,000 after acquiring an additional 403,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after acquiring an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,183,000 after acquiring an additional 150,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.42.

Aptiv Trading Down 2.8 %

Aptiv stock opened at $97.63 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.