Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Shares of ADM opened at $73.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

