Atria Investments LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,173,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,230,000 after buying an additional 532,859 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 413,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,097,000 after buying an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 56,065 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 19,106 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE MSGE opened at $57.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $85.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

