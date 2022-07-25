Atria Investments LLC Purchases 3,306 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,624 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,887 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.03.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.