Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 424.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after purchasing an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $220.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

