Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. UBS Group lowered their target price on Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

BIIB stock opened at $206.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $351.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

