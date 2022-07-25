Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFE opened at $51.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

