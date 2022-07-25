Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $51.23 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

