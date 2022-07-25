Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,981,000 after buying an additional 283,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,097,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,372,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,990,000 after acquiring an additional 58,251 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,725 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $156.19 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.