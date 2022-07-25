Cantillon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $339,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 17,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,481,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Thirty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.10.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.36 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.