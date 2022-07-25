Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 200.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $221.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.38. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

