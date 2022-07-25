Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 12,267 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $10.25 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.