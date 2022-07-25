Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 12,676 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,419 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.19 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.12.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

