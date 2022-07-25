Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 230 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of SAP by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,141,000 after buying an additional 342,546 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,802,000 after buying an additional 85,772 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,945,000 after buying an additional 47,886 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $93.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($135.35) to €122.00 ($123.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oddo Bhf decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($105.05) to €93.00 ($93.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

