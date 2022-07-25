Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AXP opened at $153.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.59. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

