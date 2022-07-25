Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after buying an additional 1,115,573 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,054,000 after purchasing an additional 852,614 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after purchasing an additional 607,116 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590,342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84.

