Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $110.71 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.18.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

