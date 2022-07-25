Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 153,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.