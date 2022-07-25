Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $191,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVES. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 793.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 89,651 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVES opened at $41.34 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.