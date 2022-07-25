Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $213,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $184,165,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 518.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 125,536 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.4 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $144.49 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $145.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

