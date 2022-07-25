Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $216,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.2% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 387,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2 %

Ecolab stock opened at $162.99 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Argus decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.41.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.