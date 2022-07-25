Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPEI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 531.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3,221.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

