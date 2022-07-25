Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

