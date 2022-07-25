Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 249 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $118.55 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.11.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.