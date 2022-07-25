Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,086,000 after buying an additional 1,012,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $81,056,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after buying an additional 210,219 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after buying an additional 146,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $130.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.