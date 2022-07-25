Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

VOYA opened at $58.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39.

Voya Financial Cuts Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.30.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

