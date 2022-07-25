Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,039,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,163,000 after purchasing an additional 705,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 133,031 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 457,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 48,518 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $18,166,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.