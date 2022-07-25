Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,157 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 95,633 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 581,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 579,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 52,314 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 33,244 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $19.32 on Monday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

