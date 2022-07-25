CapWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 6.7 %

VZ opened at $44.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

