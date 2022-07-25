CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 22,134 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,134 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF opened at $20.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

